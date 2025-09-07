Russia strikes Ukraine in largest air raid attack since beginning of the war

Firefighters work at a heavily damaged residential building following Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv on September 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (OLEKSANDR MAGULA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Sunday, September 7, 2025

As peace negotiations screech to a halt, Russia has struck Ukraine with its largest aerial assault since the beginning of the war.

On Sunday, Moscow launched 810 drones and decoys, along with 13 missiles, into Ukraine’s central government headquarters in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine was reportedly able to intercept 747 of the drones, along with four of the missiles, although at least four civilians were killed, including a mother and her two-month-old baby, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“That child was not even able yet to say, ‘Mama,’” Svyrydenko stated. “For me, it emphasizes that this is an existential war for Ukraine, because they are trying to kill our future by killing our children — and they try to kill our sovereignty, our governmental institution.”

The bombardment was able to reach over 30 locations across Ukraine while injuring over 40 individuals.

Viral images showcasing the damage reveal that the impact was able to strike the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv, along with at least one residential building.

“For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors,” Svyrydenko stated. “We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned.”

“The world must respond to this destruction not only with words, but with actions. There is a need to strengthen sanctions pressure – primarily against Russian oil and gas,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks as “vile,” especially “when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war.”

“The world can make the Kremlin’s criminals stop killing, all we need is political will,” Zelensky added.

The attack followed the deterioration of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to bring the two world leaders to negotiations.

The two sides have yet to compromise in negotiations, as Moscow maintains its position that Ukraine must remain a neutral nation and demilitarize, while Kyiv discusses the possibility of Western security guarantees, including European forces on the ground in Ukraine, which the Kremlin deems unacceptable.

Additionally, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmygal responded to the attack, announcing that Ukrainian leaders will hold a meeting this week to discuss “strengthening air defense and enhancing Ukraine’s capability to respond with strikes deep into the aggressor’s territory.”

