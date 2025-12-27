Russia strikes Kyiv with drones and missiles ahead of Ukraine and U.S. peace talks

Workers repair cables in front of a damaged residential building following a Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, on December 27, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by VLADYSLAV MUSIENKO / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:34 AM – Saturday, December 27, 2025

Russia has continued to attack Ukraine, including launching missiles at Kyiv, the capital, ahead of peace talks between Ukraine and the United States.

In the early morning on Saturday, ballistic missiles and drones caused hours of explosions across Kyiv, killing at least one person and wounding at least 27, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to meet President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, to continue talks about a potential peace plan to end the years-long war.

Zelensky told reporters on Saturday afternoon that he was en route to Florida, with a planned layover in Canada to meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Trump administration drew up a 28-point peace deal in November, which the president said had room for negotiations. Points Trump and Zelensky intend to discuss on Sunday include security guarantees for Ukraine, provided by the U.S. and UK allies, should Russia attack again, and territorial disputes involving the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russia has demanded control of the Donbas region, as well.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that it carried out a “massive strike” overnight, using “long-range precision-guided weapons from land, air, and sea, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles” and drones, in response to Ukraine´s attacks on “civilian objects” in Russia.

Zelensky reported on social media that Russia attacked with nearly 500 drones, including “shaheds,” Iranian unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) developed by Shahed Aviation Industries and manufactured in both Iran and Russia. He also counted 40 missiles, including Kinzhals, Russian ballistic missiles with a reported top speed of Mach 10 (approximately 7,600 to 7,700 miles per hour) and the capacity to carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

“Regrettably, there have been hits, and ordinary residential buildings have been damaged,” Zelensky wrote. “Rescuers are searching for a person trapped under the rubble of one of them. In some districts of the capital and the region, electricity and heating are currently unavailable. Firefighting efforts are underway. Repair crews have already begun work at some energy facilities; at others, personnel remain in shelters.” The Ukrainian leader questioned, “Where is Russia’s response to the proposals to end the war offered by the United States and the world? Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and “shaheds” speak for them. This is the true attitude of Putin and his inner circle. They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering.”

Later in the morning, Zelensky expanded on his goals for his upcoming summit with Trump, emphasizing the difference he sees between Ukraine and Russia’s intentions.

“Ukraine supported President Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire”, he stated. “For us, priority number one – or the only priority – is ending the war. For us, the priority is peace. We need to be strong at the negotiating table. To be strong, we need the support of the world: Europe and the United States,” he continued.

Zelensky went on to warn that Russia “will not stop at Ukraine,” arguing that his country’s war has implications for “all countries in the world.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!