100 Canadians are added to the list of people prohibited from entering Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that famous personalities like Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood, and Amy Knight are among the Canadian nationals banned from Russia.

The Ministry added that the ban stemmed from the individuals’ involvement in anti-Russian discourse.

This comes after Canada imposed sanctions against Russia.