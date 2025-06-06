Russia launches barrage of missiles and drones into Kyiv, retaliating after Ukraine drone strikes

A man looks out from a burned apartment in a residential building damaged during a Russian air strike in Kyiv on June 6, 2025 (ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

10:29 AM – Friday, June 6, 2025

Russia launched a large-scale assault using drones and ballistic missiles deep into Ukrainian territory, killing at least four people, in what appears to be retaliation for Kyiv’s unexpected drone strike last week that reportedly destroyed key Russian bombers.

The attack from Moscow included a swarm of over 400 drones, along with 44 ballistic and cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The aerial strikes were reportedly felt throughout Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv, injuring around 50 Ukrainian civilians — according to emergency services.

“Russia doesn’t change its stripes – another massive strike on cities and ordinary life. They targeted almost all of Ukraine – Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions,” Zelenskyy wrote in an X post. “Some of the missiles and drones were shot down. I thank our warriors for their defense. But unfortunately, not all were intercepted.”

“In total, over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles – including ballistic missiles – were used in today’s attack. 49 people were wounded. Unfortunately, the number may increase – people are reaching out for help. As of now, three deaths have been confirmed – all of them were employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. My sincere condolences to their families. All the necessary services are now on the ground, clearing the rubble and conducting rescue operations. All damage will definitely be restored,” he continued.

Zelensky asserted that “Russia must be held accountable” for the airstrikes, while calling on Western leaders once more to help “stop this war together by pressuring Russia.”

“If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives – this is complicity and accountability. We must act decisively.”

Zelensky’s post also featured photographs and video footage documenting first responders in the aftermath of the attack.

The latest assault is said to be a response to Ukraine’s unexpected drone strikes on Russian strategic bombers, during which bomb-laden Ukrainian drones were covertly transported deep into Russian territory and deployed against high-value military aircraft.

Following Moscow’s retaliatory aerial assault, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that it successfully targeted Ukrainian military assets — including arms depots, drone factories, and repair facilities, utilizing “long-range precision weapons.”

“All that is being done by our military daily is a response to the actions by [Ukraine],” stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

Despite Russia’s claims, multiple civilian residential buildings were heavily impacted by the strikes, causing major blackouts in certain districts within Kyiv.

14-year-old Vitalina Vasylchenko, who lives in Kyiv, recounted her experience to reporters. She explained that she was forced to seek shelter in a parking garage when one of the drones blew up.

“I heard a buzzing sound, then my dad ran to me and covered me with his hand, then there was a very loud explosion,” she stated, according to the Associated Press. “My whole life flashed before my eyes, I already thought that was it. I started having a panic attack … I’m shocked that I’m alive.”

“Russia is acting like a terrorist, systematically targeting civilian infrastructure,” wrote Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets. “The world must respond clearly and take concrete steps, including condemning the aggressor’s actions.”

