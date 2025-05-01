Russia Criticizes Trump Over Mineral Deal, Claims Ukraine’s Future Is Uncertain

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russia’s Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev (L) attend a meeting with the UAE deputy prime minister and Interior minister in Moscow on April 30, 2025. (Photo by ALEXANDER SHCHERBAK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:07 AM – Thursday, May 1, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin was critical on Thursday of President Donald Trump’s mineral deal with Ukraine, giving him sarcastic praise for making a deal with a country that will “disappear.”

Advertisement

“Trump has finally pressured the Kiev regime to pay for US aid with mineral resources,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram. “Now, the country that is about to disappear will have to use its national wealth to pay for military supplies.”

The mineral deal comes as the 47th president has said recently that he is frustrated by both sides not being able to come to the negotiating table to hash out a peace deal.

The criticism by Moscow comes as the State Department has already told Congress of its intent to sell at least $50 million in military equipment to Ukraine, which would be the first deal of this type under the Trump administration, according to multiple reports.

Instead of providing aid to Ukraine like the previous Biden administration, Ukraine would pay the U.S. for the equipment, which helps bolster the U.S. defense industry without the use of American taxpayer dollars.

The weapons sale was reported after the U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal was signed on Wednesday night.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!