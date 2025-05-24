Russia and Ukraine continue 1,000-person prisoner swap

Ukrainian prisoners of war disembark from a bus after being released after months in a Russian prison on May 24, 2025 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia have pledged to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from both sides over the coming days, following the first direct talks between the two delegations held in Istanbul on May 16. Today’s swap brought home 307 Ukrainian soldiers. The large-scale swap would represent the largest since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022. (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

OAN Staff Lilia North

4:33 PM – Saturday, May 24, 2025

The prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia continues ahead of potential peace terms between the warring nations.

The two countries exchanged 307 prisoners each on Saturday as part of a 1,000-person prisoner swap that began on Friday and is set to conclude on Sunday.

They exchanged 390 prisoners each on Friday, including 120 civilians, and are expected to release the remaining 303 on Sunday.

This marks the largest prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine since the start of their three-year war. It was agreed upon following talks in Istanbul last week.

The nations have also agreed to exchange documents outlining ceasefire terms. Moscow has announced it will release its conditions after the prisoner swap is completed.

