Rudy Giuliani suffers major injuries in New Hampshire car crash after assisting domestic violence victim

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:44 PM – Sunday, August 31, 2025

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman.

81-year-old Giuliani was reportedly helping a domestic violence victim when the crash occurred on Saturday night.

As a result, Giuliani was hospitalized, sustaining a fractured vertebrae, along with multiple bruises and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to spokesman Michael Ragusa.

“Mayor Giuliani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence prior to the accident. He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety,” Ragusa stated.

“The accident occurred after he re-entered his vehicle, which was then hit from behind at high speed,” Ragusa continued. “The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11.”

Ragusa added that the crash was “not a targeted attack,” and is expected to remain in a local hospital for the next few days while he recovers.

Giuliani served as a federal prosecutor in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, where he gained national prominence for prosecuting high-profile organized crime families active in the city, such as the Genovese family, the Gambino family, the Lucchese family, and the Bonanno family.

Giuliani was among the first federal prosecutors to aggressively use the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which allowed for the prosecution of an entire criminal organization rather than just individual members.

Giuliani went on to serve two terms as mayor in New York City before running for president in 2008. The former two-term NYC mayor later became a close advisor to President Donald Trump in his first term.

