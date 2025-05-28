Rubio: U.S. will ‘aggressively’ revoke visas for Chinese students

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers remarks on April 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:25 PM –Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the United States will “aggressively” revoke visas for Chinese students.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S, State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields,” Rubio announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Additionally, he stated that the Trump administration will revise visa criteria in order to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.

“We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong,” Rubio continued.

