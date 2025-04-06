Rubio: U.S. Revokes All South Sudan Visas Until Deportees Accepted, They Are ‘Taking Advantage Of U.S.’

US Senator Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:30 AM – Sunday, April 6, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the United States will be revoking South Sudanese visas while adding that no additional visas will be issued until the country accepts deportees.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Rubio posted a statement saying that the U.S. will revoke visas held by South Sudanese passport holders after “the failure of South Sudan’s transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner.”

In a press statement, Rubio said that it is time for the “Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States.”

“Enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States. Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them,” the statement said.

“As South Sudan’s transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders. We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation.,” he continued.

According to a New York Post report citing a Department of Homeland Security (DSH) official, the Trump administration has deported more than 100,000 illegal migrants since taking office.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!