Rubio holds meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas, ‘Real victory in Gaza will be when they are all home’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:03 AM – Saturday, June 28, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first official meeting with families of the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to a statement released by The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Rubio reiterated the Trump administration’s unwavering dedication to securing the release of all 50 hostages still in captivity.

“The real victory in Gaza will be achieved only when all the hostages return home,” Rubio told the representatives of the families at the meeting in Washington DC, according to the forum. Advertisement

Those at the meeting included Moshe Lavi, whose brother-in-law Omri Miran is being held; Ilay David, brother of Evyatar David; Tzur Goldin, whose brother Lt. Hadar Goldin remains missing; and former hostage Iair Horn, whose sibling Eitan Horn is still unaccounted for.

Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, and their son, Anthony, were also present during the meeting.

During the discussion, Rubio emphasized that a true resolution in Gaza hinges on the safe return of every single hostage, the Forum stated.

He pointed to the U.S. government’s leadership in previous diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, noting that Israel has made strategic gains in Iran and Lebanon and is fully capable of defeating Hamas militarily.

The families emphasized that this is a key window of opportunity to return the other hostages home in one comprehensive arrangement, rather than in stages or piecemeal agreements, as has been the case in Israel’s previous hostage negotiations with Hamas, according to the press release.

The families conveyed confidence in the Trump administration’s ability to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the release of those still held captive.

“We’ve waited long enough,” the families said. “It’s time to make brave decisions and bring all our loved ones back—all at once.”

President Donald Trump said on Friday he thinks a ceasefire will be reached in the Gaza Strip “within the next week.”

