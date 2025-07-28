Rubio floats Vance taking on 2028 presidential bid, sidesteps question about his own ambitions: ‘I hope he intends to do it’

(Background) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 16, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks. (Photo by MADDIE MCGARVEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:57 PM – Monday, July 28, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently praised Vice President JD Vance, asserting that he would make a “great nominee” for the Republican Party in 2028 — should he choose to pursue a presidential bid.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “My View with Lara Trump,” Rubio seemingly sidestepped a question regarding his own potential presidential aspirations when asked by the president’s daughter-in-law if his ambitions extend “outside the State Department.”

However, rather than positioning himself as a contender, he instead highlighted Vance, maintaining that the vice president would be an outstanding choice for the GOP nomination.

“I think JD Vance would be a great nominee … if he decides he wants to do that,” Rubio said on Saturday. “I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it.”

Touching on his own political future, Rubio also affirmed his deep commitment to his role as Secretary of State, expressing his intention to serve out his full term.

“I know it’s kind of early, but being in the role that I’m in here, as the Secretary of State, I really don’t play in politics. There’s actually rules against me being involved in domestic politics,” Rubio continued. “And I want to do this job, as long as the president allows me to do it, and stay in that job, which would keep me here all the way through January of 2028,” he added.

Rubio, who made an unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2016, did not close the door on a future White House bid. However, he said he would be content if his career in public service reaches its pinnacle with his time at the State Department.

“I feel, honestly, you never know what the future holds. You never rule things out or anything, because you just don’t know. Things change very quickly,” Rubio stated. “But that said, I believe that if I am able to be here through the duration of this presidency — and we get things done at the pace that we’ve been doing the last six months — I’ll be able to look back at my time in public service and say, ‘I made a difference, I had an impact, and I served my country in a very positive way.’” “And I would be satisfied with that as the apex of my career,” Rubio said. “And so that’s what I’m focused on right now because what we’re doing some special things that I think are going to bear dividend and fruit for a generation.”

