Rubio denies reporting that UK cut off intel sharing over boat strikes

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday pushed back on reporting that Britain has stopped sharing intelligence on drug-trafficking vessels over concerns about U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean, saying that nothing has changed that has impeded Washington’s ability to act.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in Canada, Rubio said no one had raised the operations near Venezuela during the meeting and said Britain had not raised concerns directly with him.
Asked about a CNN report that Britain had suspended intelligence sharing, Rubio called it a “false story,” without going into detail, and said the United States has a very strong partnership with the United Kingdom.
