Rubio calls Geneva meeting with Ukrainian delegates ‘probably the best’ since Trump returned to office

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (5th L), US special envoy Steve Witkoff (4th L), US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll (taking his seat) and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) face the Ukrainian delegation during discussions on a US plan to end the war in Ukraine at the US Mission in Geneva, on November 23, 2025. (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:57 AM – Sunday, November 23, 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that he has made progress with Ukrainian delegates on the U.S.-drafted 28-point peace proposal as the Trump administration continues to push for an end to the war.

Speaking in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, Rubio stated that he believes a Sunday discussion with Ukrainian delegates was “probably the best meeting and day we’ve had so far in this entire process, going back to when we first came to office in January.”

“This will ultimately have to be signed off by our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening given the progress we’ve made,” Rubio continued, noting that he plans on holding a follow-up meeting Sunday night.

Rubio, joined by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, added that Russia will also need to approve the plan.

The 28-point peace proposal involves major concessions from Ukraine, including land concessions, a reduction of the Ukrainian army, and forgoing NATO aspirations in exchange for an end to the war and security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, announced that the meeting with the United States was “a very productive first session with the distinguished American delegation.”

“We have made very good progress and are moving forward to a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian people deserve and want this peace more than anyone. We sincerely thank our great friends — the United States, personally President [Donald Trump] and his team — for their commitment to bring peace,” Yermak wrote in an X post on Sunday.

“Very soon today the second meeting will take place, where we will continue to work on joint proposals with the engagement of our European partners. Final decisions will be taken by our Presidents,” he added.

The meeting comes as President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian leadership on Sunday for expressing “zero gratitude” to the United States’ efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, Zelensky proclaimed that he is “grateful” to the United States for its efforts, while highlighting that “the crux of the entire diplomatic situation is that it was Russia, and only Russia, that started this war.”

“Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that – starting with the Javelins – has been saving Ukrainian lives. We thank everyone in Europe, in the G7, and in the G20 who is helping us defend life. It is important to preserve the support,” Zelensky continued.

“It is important not to forget the main goal – to stop Russia’s war and prevent it from ever igniting again,” he added. “The leadership of the United States is important, we are grateful for everything that America and President Trump are doing for security, and we remain as constructive as possible.”

