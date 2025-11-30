Rubio and Witkoff meet with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida following resignation of Zelensky’s top negotiator

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian officials headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov (R) in Hallandale Beach, Florida on November 30, 2025. (CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:06 AM – Sunday, November 30, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with top Ukrainian negotiators in Florida on Sunday as the Trump administration aims to hammer out the details of the proposed peace plan.

The meeting builds on previous talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials last weekend in Geneva, which centered around President Trump’s proposed 28-point peace plan.

In Trump’s original proposal, Ukraine would have ceded parts of the Donbas region, reduced its military to 600,000 troops, barred NATO forces from entering the country, and abandoned its goal of joining NATO.

According to a Fox News report, the updated framework includes 19 points, down from the original 28 points, as Ukraine and Western European allies criticized the proposal as too favorable to Moscow.

“This is about ending a war in a way that creates a mechanism and a way forward that will allow them to be independent and sovereign, never have another war again, and create tremendous prosperity for its people,” Rubio stated at the Sunday meeting. Advertisement

Across from Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner sat Ukrainian diplomats, led by National Security head Rustem Umerov.

“We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva,” Umerov wrote in an X post prior to the meeting. “We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees.”

Sunday’s meeting took place in the aftermath of Ukraine’s leader negotiator, Andriy Yermak, resigning amid an ongoing corruption probe.

“The dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end,” stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the Kremlin would reject the updated framework if the “key understandings” of the previous agreement are “extinguished.”

Witkoff is expected to meet with top Russian negotiators in Moscow this week to discuss the updated peace proposal.

