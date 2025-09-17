Royal Welcome: Trump, First Lady ride with their Majesties in carriage to Windsor Castle

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
7:05 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in a horse-drawn procession carriage through the George IV gate, sweeping into Windsor Castle’s quadrangle. This event was the largest ever guard of honor for such an occasion.
On Wednesday, the Royals and the Trumps were escorted along a secure, private processional route, closed to the public out of safety concerns. Lined by Armed Forces personnel, the route set the stage for the procession, accompanied by the playing of both U.S. and British national anthems.
The first carriage, the Irish State Coach, carried President Trump and King Charles. The two leaders could be seen engaging in deep conversation as the carriage procession began.
In the next carriage, the Scottish State Coach, Melania and Queen Camilla were also seen engaging in talks. The carriage that the ladies took is one of the oldest in the Royal Mews.
Their carriage, a semi-state landau model, was followed by one carrying the Prince and Princess of Wales and Warren Stephens, the U.S. ambassador to the UK, and his wife, Harriet.
Next, traveling in an Ascot Landau coach was Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s overseas envoy Steve Witkoff.
The final carriage carried senior assistants to the Trumps. Their coach was an Ascot Landau as well.
The last time that President Trump made a state visit to the UK was from June 3-5, 2019. The trip, made during his first term in office, was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
