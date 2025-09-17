Royal Family welcomes President Trump, First Lady to Windsor Castle

OAN Staff Sophia Flores
5:26 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a warm welcome to Windsor Castle by the Royal Family as they kicked off their first day of Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom.
On Wednesday, the Trump’s were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Walled Garden at Windsor Castle soon after they arrived at the royal estate via Marine One.
William and Kate then escorted with the couple to Victoria House where the King and Queen were standing outside waiting to greet them.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcomed Trump as the Household Cavalry band performed.
The last time that President Trump made a state visit to the UK was from June 3-5, 2019. The trip, made during his first term in office, was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
