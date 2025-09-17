Royal Family welcomes President Trump, First Lady to Windsor Castle

(L-R) Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:26 AM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a warm welcome to Windsor Castle by the Royal Family as they kicked off their first day of Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the Trump’s were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Walled Garden at Windsor Castle soon after they arrived at the royal estate via Marine One.

William and Kate then escorted with the couple to Victoria House where the King and Queen were standing outside waiting to greet them.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla welcomed Trump as the Household Cavalry band performed.

The last time that President Trump made a state visit to the UK was from June 3-5, 2019. The trip, made during his first term in office, was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!