Rosie O’Donnell Says Trump’s Cognitive Health Is Declining, Highlights 25th Amendment

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:44 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

Rosie O’Donnell has further escalated her long-standing feud with President Donald Trump, suggesting over the weekend that he is experiencing obvious “cognitive decline.”

The bashing by O’Donnell comes as she recently left the United States for Ireland, noting that she made the big move after reading the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025.” O’Donnell also cited concerns over the political climate following Trump’s return to the presidency.

The former comedian sold her New York City penthouse for a $3.25M loss after fleeing the U.S.

O’Donnell, despite expressing that she’s enjoying her new life, continues to fixate on Trump, criticizing his administration’s decisions in a recent video marked by pointed commentary and lingering resentment.

“And when are people going to start to realize how much he is in a cognitive decline?” O’Donnell asked in a TikTok video. “How he can’t form coherent thoughts or sentences? He had a speech the other day and he couldn’t say the word ‘anonymous.’ … Something is very off with him.”

O’Donnell went on to argue that the 25th Amendment should be used against Trump.

“You know, there’s a 25th Amendment or — isn’t that what it is, when you can say our president is not with it enough anymore to be the leader of the free world? And aren’t we there? Aren’t we there?”

In sections three and four of the 25th Amendment, it addresses presidential disability. Section 3 allows the president to declare their own temporary inability to serve, and section 4 outlines procedures for the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare a president unable to serve, potentially leading to a Congressional review and determination of the issue.

The 25th Amendment also garnered more attention following the presidential debate between former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. GOP lawmakers called for its use after Biden’s horrific performance raised questions about his ability to perform his duties as president.

Meanwhile, at another point in the video, O’Donnell directs her criticisms toward Trump supporters.

“And the delusion is deep with his followers, I have to say. I don’t quite understand it. This rich man who is desecrating all that we hold sacred in the United States of America, and these people are still cheering for him and, you know, writing posts about, you know, ‘Terry Moran is bad and Trump owned him.’ Did you watch that interview? Trump did not own him. Trump was a petty bully on a child playground. I mean, come on, everybody, everybody, get together. Willful blindness has to end. And pray for us, ‘cause we’re gonna need it,” she ranted.

However, as early as 2017, O’Donnell was already publicly questioning Trump’s mental fitness, claiming in a tweet that one of his posts showed “his seriously declining mental health.”

Trump and O’Donnell’s feud began back in 2006, after Trump allowed Miss USA Tara Conner to keep her crown and title. In late 2006, Conner became the center of a public scandal after she was caught underage drinking and using cocaine. However, Trump allowed her to keep her title, provided she enter a drug rehabilitation program. At the time, O’Donnell was co-hosting The View, and she condemned Trump’s decision to not force Conner to step down — comparing him to a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie.” “I’ve always been a believer in second chances,” Trump said at the time. “Tara is good person. Tara has tried hard. Tara is going to be given a second chance.”

