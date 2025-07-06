Rosie O’Donnell blames Trump for Texas flash flooding deaths: ‘Shame on every GOP sycophant’

Rosie O’Donnell performs onstage (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:42 PM – Sunday, July 6, 2025

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell seemingly blamed President Donald Trump for the ferocious Texas flash floods, which rose the Guadalupe River by 26 feet within just 45 minutes, killing dozens.

In a Sunday TikTok, O’Donnell – who recently self-deported to Ireland – slammed President Trump, arguing that he was at fault for the supposed “gutting” of “all of the early warning systems and weathering forecast abilities of the government.”

“When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we’re going to start to see on a daily basis because he’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he just signed into law,” O’Donnell stated. Advertisement

“As Republicans cheered, as Republicans cheered, people will die as a result, and they’ve started already,” she continued. “Shame on every GOP sycophant who’s listening and following the disastrous decisions of this mentally incapacitated POTUS.”

Despite O’Donnell’s claim, the National Weather Service reportedly had “extra staff on duty during the storms,” and issued multiple flash flood emergency warnings hours before they occurred on Friday in a “rare alert notifying of imminent danger,” according to a report by the Associated Press.

CBS Austin News meteorologist Avery Tomasco responded to the criticism of the National Weather Service in an X post, writing: “All I’ll say is this. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the catastrophic flood. A flash flood warning was issued for Hunt & Ingram 3 HOURS before the Guadalupe started to climb. They did their job and they did it well.”

Additionally, GOP Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) – who’s district represents Kerr County, a heavily affected area – slammed Democrats for “already finger pointing” while the community is “still trying to find little girls, still trying to find adults out here.”

“In classic Washington D.C. fashion, everyone wants to politicize everything. 48 hours, like, 48 hours after a flood came through here and ravaged our community where we’re still trying to heal and talk to the parents who have lost loved ones. Still trying to find little girls, still trying to find adults out here and only in D.C., only in the political world are they already finger pointing,” he stated during a Fox News “Fox & Friends” segment.

“Look, there’s gonna be time to go review what could be done differently. What can you do to make sure people have an earlier alert but the response is gonna be, ‘we’ve gotta move all these camps away, why would you have camps down here by the water?’ Well you have camps by the water because it’s by the water. You have camps near the river because it’s a beautiful and wonderful place to be,” he continued.

“I hope we’ll have a measured approach, we’ll go through this in the future – figure out the right approach. Don’t point fingers – maybe there were Democrats involved and not doing something, maybe there were Republicans involved and not doing something. Or maybe, just maybe when you have 19 federal bureaucrats that you have to talk to as the state of Texas to figure out the weather, maybe you need fewer bureaucrats. I don’t know but we’ll figure that out next week or in a month. Right now, why don’t we just focus on helping these people,” Roy added.

Meanwhile the death toll as a result of the flash floods has risen to at least 80 as of Sunday evening, according to CNN.

