Rosie O’Donnell blames her habit of overeating and excessive drinking on 2016 Trump election win

Former comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell seemingly blamed President Donald Trump for “tanking” her mental health, leading to O’Donnell’s unhealthy habits of overeating and excessive drinking.

O’Donnell, who recently self-deported to Ireland, following President Trump’s November presidential victory, made a recent appearance on “The Chris Cuomo Project” podcast, where she addressed her reason for leaving the country.

“I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking,” O’Donnell stated. “It hurt my heart that American believed the lies about him. And then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit.” Advertisement

O’Donnell also recounted on the podcast an incident from around the time of the November election, in which she and her “autistic, nonbinary child” were allegedly ridiculed by Trump supporters.

“People in CVS saying to me and my autistic 12-year-old, ‘Hey, Rosie, Trump won. Ha ha.’ One cursed at us,” she claimed.

O’Donnell then went on to discuss her recent move to Ireland, which she claims was an act of “self-preservation” to get away from evil MAGA supporters and Trump.

“I find myself feeling safe,” she stated. “There’s no MAGA support here.” “When I got here, I noticed right away there was a different culture about celebrities. They’re not lauded in Ireland. They’re not thought of as better than anyone else.” “Coming home here felt like coming home,” O’Donnell continued while stating that her daughter told her: “Mommy, you can be a normal person here.”

She also noted an alleged encounter with an Irish man at a local pub, whom she claims bought her pints of Guinness and eventually asked her, “Is it true you came here because you hate Donald Trump?”

O’Donnell quickly responded to the man, stating “Yes, sir, it is.”

“To be a good parent to this 12-year-old child that I’ve got to be around for 20 more years, I need to take care of myself,” she added.

