Rosie O’Donnell apologizes after falsely claiming Minn. school shooter was ‘Republican, MAGA supporter’

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:36 AM – Monday, September 1, 2025

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has publicly apologized after stating that the Minnesota Catholic school shooter was a “Republican, MAGA supporter,” and a “White supremacist.”

On Thursday, O’Donnell posted a video claiming that the school shooter was a MAGA supporter, a Republican, and a White supremacist.

“What do you know? It was a white guy, Republican, MAGA person. What do you know? White supremacists,” O’Donnell had originally stated. Advertisement

On Sunday, O’Donnell issued an apology after it was found that the shooter’s manifesto and writings on firearms expressed anti-Catholic and anti-religious themes, along with violent anti-Semitic messages, including a message saying “Kill Trump.”

“I knew a lot of you were very upset about the video I made before I went away for a few days,” she said in a new video, adding that she did not have time to read through the comments until Sunday. “You are right. I did not do my due diligence before I made that emotional statement, and I said things about the shooter that were incorrect.” “I assumed, like most shooters, they followed a standard MO and had standard, you know, feelings of… You know, NRA-loving kind of gun people,” O’Donnell continued. “Anyway, the truth is I messed up, and when you mess up, you fess up. I’m sorry. This is my apology video, and I hope it’s enough.”

Her apology drew criticism online, with one user calling it “the most unapologetic apology ever.”

“She’s not sorry, she still means exactly what she said,” another user said. “It’s good that you apologized, but this is what is keeping this country so divided,” one person wrote. “So much mistruths being spread by both sides. People need to fact check every single political thing that they see because the majority of it is a lie.”

In the comments, O’Donnell replied to one critic, writing, “I was wrong – and I apologize – what more do [you] want?”

Two children, ages eight and 10, were fatally shot during their 8:15 a.m. Mass last Wednesday. The shooter killed himself after opening fire on the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school. Nineteen others were also injured during the incident.

The now-deceased gunman has been identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as 23-year-old Robert Westman.

