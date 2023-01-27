Ronna McDaniel wins reelection in the RNC Chairman race

Re-elected Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel holds a gavel while speaking at the committee’s winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 2:33 PM PT – Friday, January 27, 2023

The three-way race for chairman of Republican National Committee has official come to a close. Ronna McDaniel has won her 4th term as RNC Chairman.

The event took place in Dana Point, California. The three candidates who ran for the chair position this term included incumbent Ronna McDaniel, California based attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. McDaniel won the secret ballot vote 111 to 51.

After her win, Trump took to Truth Social to congratulate McDaniel.

The two-month long race sparked many debates about how the RNC has managed its finances and how the party fared in the recent November midterms.

McDaniel’s victory now makes her the longest-serving RNC chair since the Civil War.