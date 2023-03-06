Ron DeSantis takes on California

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 3:21 PM PT – Monday, March 6, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a visit to the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California to promote his new book. While speaking in front of a sold out crowd on Sunday, he took shots at California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I know you guys got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we’re doing in Florida, so I figured I had to come by,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis commended the Sunshine State’s attitude to education and handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, in front of more than 1,300 people. He attacked California and claimed that the “awake mind virus” is to blame for the demise of liberal states.

DeSantis also addressed crime, asserting that leftist prosecutors in areas like California continue to “coddle criminals” due to their “woke” worldview.

“It is ideology run amuck. That is why the quality of life has declined in places in San Francisco, in New York City, and in Philadelphia and Chicago. It is all rooted in that and that woke ideology rejects the core foundational principles that made this country great,” DeSantis said. “We will never surrender to the woke mob.”

During his speech, DeSantis took the opportunity to draw a sharp contrast between his state and California, as well as other Democrat states.

“We’ve witnessed a great American exodus from states governed by leftist politicians imposing leftist ideologies and delivering poor results. And you can see massive gains in states like Florida, who are governing according to the tried-and-true principles that President Reagan held dear,” DeSantis said.

On Saturday, Newsom (D-Calif) had issued a sarcastic statement ahead of DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) arrival, welcoming the Republican to the “real freedom state.”

After the speech, the California Democrat clapped back at the Florida governor.

“Just look at the data – California residents are safer, healthier and more prosperous than those unfortunate enough to have you as their Governor,” Newsom said. “Oh by the way, you’re going to get smoked by Trump.”

This past weekend, DeSantis was noticeably absent CPAC, the annual convention of conservatives. The event featured 45th President Donald Trump, who used his keynote address to disparage DeSantis.