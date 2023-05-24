Ron DeSantis officially announces his 2024 presidential campaign

This illustration photo shows the Twitter page of Ron DeSantis as he announces his 2024 presidential run with a background of the live Twitter talk with Elon Musk on May 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Republican Ron DeSantis kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign May 24, 2023 with a live event opposite Twitter boss Elon Musk that descended into farce as it was beset by technical bugs. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:45 PM –Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is officially in the race for the 2024 presidency. He kicked off his campaign on Wednesday with the help of Elon Musk. DeSantis said he is “running for president to lead our great American comeback.”

Minutes before the conversation on Twitter, the Republican shared a video with the announcement.

The much-anticipated Twitter event began with some difficulty as the social media platform servers were not able to handle the surge of online traffic as the stream began. It was hosted by the SpaceX CEO’s official account. At one point, over 600,000 users were watching the stream.

The glitch was fixed once David Sacks’ account became the moderator.

During the stream, the Floridian touched on many topics, such as his ongoing fight with the Disney corporation, Florida’s low taxes, low debt, and decreasing crime rate, as well as leaving “woke” ideologies in the dust.

During his interview with Fox News that occurred hours after his announcement, DeSantis also criticized President Joe Biden.

“The president is not energetic and isn’t dealing with the key issues that face our country,” DeSantis said.

He continued on by condemning the country’s current state.

“Our border is a disaster. Crime infests our cities. The federal government makes it harder for families to make ends meet. And the president flounders,” the governor said.

The 44-year-old was questioned about his fellow competitors and said that he is more than ready to welcome the idea of debating them.

DeSantis and 45th President Donald J. Trump are the highest polling Republicans in the race. In the majority of surveys that have been released, former President Trump holds a large double-digit lead over DeSantis.

DeSantis was in a tight race with Trump in January. However, in the recent months, Trump has skyrocketed in the polls.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s Pollster Ratings latest poll which was released on Tuesday, May 23rd, Trump has 54 percent of the vote, while DeSantis has 16 percent.

The Florida governor is expected to begin campaigning in various states around the U.S. after Memorial Day.

