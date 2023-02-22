Romanian court extends Tate brothers’ detention again

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (3rd R) and his brother Tristan Tate (2nd R) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023 for a court hearing on their appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

12:36 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

According to reports, a Romanian court agreed to extend the detention of the Tate brothers for another 30 days on Tuesday.

The two brothers were arrested on December 29th, 2022 on allegations of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. However, no official charges have been brought against them as of yet.

Authorities said that the brothers, along with two other individuals living with them, have been under investigation since April 2022 after allegations of a illegal activities surfaced.

Authorities originally requested the court to hold the brothers for 30 days while an investigation was conducted. A 30-day renewal request has now been granted three times, even with none of the detainees being formally charged.

The Tates had appealed the judge’s decision on February 1st, after the second renewal request was granted, but ultimately lost their appeal.

The attorney representing the brothers said that they plan on challenging the extension because authorities have no evidence to hold his clients in custody.

The social media influencer became a controversial figure and skyrocketed to fame recently after videos of him speaking out about his views and opinions started becoming popular on the internet and social media sites.

He had also won two world titles during his kickboxing career, which spanned from 2005 until 2013 when he retired.

Tate had previously been banned from all social media sites due to his views. Although, when Twitter had been bought by Elon Musk, his Twitter page was restored.

Speculations suggest that a post of him on his Twitter page had led to his arrest at the end of last year.

Before his arrest the former kickboxer had said that he had increased his personal security due to safety concerns as well as having received mysterious phone calls.