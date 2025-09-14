Romania condemns Moscow’s ‘irresponsible actions’ after Russian drone enters Romanian airspace

Romanian Air Force F-16s military fighter jets participate in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission in Lithuanian airspace near Siauliai, on May 23, 2023. (PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:14 PM – Sunday, September 14, 2025

Romania condemned Moscow’s “irresponsible actions” after announcing that a Russian drone flew into Romanian airspace, marking the second such incursion into a NATO nation.

On Saturday, Romanian fighter jets were monitoring “the air situation on the border with Ukraine, following Russian air attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube,” according to Romania’s Defense Ministry.

The Romanian jets “detected a drone in national airspace, which they tracked to approximately 20 kilometers southwest of Chilia Veche, where it disappeared from the radar,” the ministry announced. “The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an imminent danger to the safety of the population.”

Romania’s foreign minister, Oana-Silvia Toiu, added that the Russian drone left Romanian airspace after 50 minutes without causing any damage or casualties, and “preliminary reports show the drone flew back to Ukraine.”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas labeled the incident “yet another unacceptable breach of an EU member state’s sovereignty,” following an incident on Wednesday in which Russian drones were shot down over Polish airspace.

The incident in Poland prompted the invocation of Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which prompts member states to formally engage in discussions over potential responses.

Meanwhile, Moscow attempted to downplay the Russian drones in Polish territory, explaining that they had gone off track after their navigation was jammed.

“There were no targets marked on Polish territory,” stated Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, on Friday.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued that Russia intentionally sent the drones into Romanian and Polish airspace.

“The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air,” Zelensky wrote on Saturday. “Their routes are always calculated. This cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders.”

“It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia — and this is exactly how they act,” he continued. “Small steps at first, and eventually big losses.”

Zelensky utilized the incident to reiterate calls for sanctions against Russia, adding, “Do not wait for dozens of ‘Shaheds’ and ballistic missiles before finally making decisions.”

Ukraine has continued to target Russia’s energy infrastructure, including oil refineries. A Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery on Sunday was seen as particularly significant, as it is the only major refinery in northwest Russia.

