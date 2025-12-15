Rob Reiner’s 32-year-old son arrested after director and wife Michele both found fatally stabbed

Actor/Producer/Director Rob Reiner (center) and wife Michele Singer (L) and son Nick Reiner (R) attend Teen Vogue’s Back-to-School Saturday kick-off event at The Grove on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue). (small image) Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

11:41 AM – Monday, December 15, 2025

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner, was arrested late Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder following the discovery of both his parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home.

The couple’s tragic fate was reportedly discovered by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday that Rob and Michele, ages 78 and 68, were found stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell described the incident as very tragic during a press conference, noting that investigators from the Robbery-Homicide Division worked overnight to take the suspect into custody.

Nick was taken into custody and booked on a felony charge early on Monday morning following the deaths of his parents. He is being held on $4 million bail, according to NBC News and ABC 7.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick opened up about his long battle with drug addiction, revealing that it eventually left him homeless. He emphasized that those experiences later became the foundation for the semi-autobiographical film “Being Charlie,” which he co-wrote alongside his director dad. Sources close to him told the press that his addiction involved heroin, eventually going sober in 2015. However, Nick continued facing mental challenges. At the time of his announced sobriety, Nick described repairing his relationship with his parents.

Emergency services responded to a call at the upscale Brentwood residence around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The two victims suffered multiple stab wounds, with some reports specifying injuries to the throat.

Rob Reiner, best known for directing classics such as “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Stand by Me,” and“This Is Spinal Tap,” initially rose to fame as the character Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the sitcom“All in the Family.” He and Michele, married since 1989, shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also adopted Tracy Reiner from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

Michele Reiner was a photographer, film producer, and philanthropist who lived a relatively private life despite her connections to Hollywood. Her most famous work was shooting the cover portrait of now-President Donald Trump for his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.” She also worked as a still photographer on films, including Rob Reiner’s 1990 thriller “Misery,” and contributed to early interactive projects.

Michele met Rob during the filming of “When Harry Met Sally…” in 1988. Their blossoming romance famously inspired Reiner to rewrite the film’s originally pessimistic ending into the iconic, optimistic one we know today.

At the time, the script reflected Reiner’s own cynicism about relationships, shaped by his 1981 divorce and nearly a decade of being single. As he previously explained in an interview, the initial ending had Harry and Sally parting ways after years of friendship. But after falling in love with Michele, Reiner expressed that he saw hope in romance again. He changed the finale to feature Harry rushing to a New Year’s Eve party to confess his love to Sally. The couple married in 1989, the same year the film was released.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities awaiting autopsy results and further evidence.

