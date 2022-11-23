RNC, Ariz. AG nom Hamadeh files lawsuit over alleged mismanagement of elections in 2022 midterms

Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamedeh speaks during a Republican election night gathering at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The RNC and Arizona Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh have filed a lawsuit concerning the state’s handling of the 2022 midterm elections.

In the suit filed Tuesday, the RNC and Hamadeh alleged that there were several “errors and inaccuracies” regarding how certain polling places were run and about how ballots were counted.

“The voters of Arizona demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the general election by certain election officials,” Hamadeh said. “Pervasive errors by our election officials resulted in the disenfranchisement of countless Arizonans who had their voices silenced.”

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) and every county recorder in the state are named as defendants in the litigation,.

Since the election, Hobbs has come under immense scrutiny over voting issues in Maricopa County. It is also notable that she was overseeing her own race for governor.

The RNC and Hamadeh are seeking to stop the certification of his race against his Democrat opponent Kris Mayes, which is headed for a recount.

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates admitted that over 20% of their polling sites had issues with tabulation machines reading ballots just hours after polls opened on Election Day.

