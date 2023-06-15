Rising country star’s performances cancelled after appearance at Trump rally

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

1:37 PM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Country singer Carly Tefft was told she is no longer welcome to perform at a venue where she has been working for years after she had sang the National Anthem at a Trump rally.

While speaking with radio host, Howie Carr, Tefft said that the owner of Harvest Gallery, a restaurant and bar in Dennis, Massachusetts where she has been performing for the past seven year, called her and said that her performances for the rest of the year have been cancelled due to her performance.

“He thought that his customer base would feel – he used a very specific word – threatened,” she said.

She said that the owner of the venue had said that going forward with her performances would be the same as placing obscene art in his restaurant.

“‘I can’t have nude artistry hanging in my space,’ he said, and he was comparing that to what I did,” she explained.

She recalled the owner asking her if she was a Trump supporter.

“I just sighed. I knew that no matter what I said, he had already made up his mind. That’s his business, and that’s his prerogative,” Tefft said.

She went on to say that she responded to his question by saying “Truth be told, the only person I wholeheartedly support is God. This was an opportunity to bring people together with the national anthem by a former president.”

She said that the owner told her that he “loves” that she has a great head on her shoulders but that it would be best for his customer base to cancel her performances for the rest of the year.

The up and coming singer said that this was the first time she has been banned from performing at a venue, although she said that the owner told her she would be welcome back to eat and drink.

Tefft had appeared at the Trump rally in New Hampshire on April 27, and sang the national anthem.

She posted about her appearance on her Instagram saying “When 45 calls you to sing the anthem, just letting God use my voice as a vessel. @realdonaldtrump, thank you mr. president.”

She admitted that she was aware her performance would have negative reactions, however she said she felt that it was an “opportunity to bring people together with the National Anthem by a former president, for me, that’s full of positives” and she could not pass it up.

The singer went on to explain that she does not take the cancellation personally, however she is concerned about what it may “represent.”

Tefft, who was recently called a “phenomenon” by the Boston Globe, graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2015 and recently moved from Massachusetts to Nashville, Tennessee in order to pursue her career in music. However, she still sees Massachusetts as her home.

