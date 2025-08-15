RFK Jr. not running for president in 2028: ‘My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started’ 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:59 AM – Friday, August 15, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has announced that he will not be running in the 2028 presidential race.

On Friday, Kennedy Jr. shut down rumors that he would be running for president in the next election cycle.

“The swamp is in full panic mode. DC lobby shops are laboring fiercely to drive a wedge between President Trump and me, hoping to thwart our team from dismantling the status quo and advancing @POTUS Make America Healthy Again agenda,” Kennedy Jr. wrote. Advertisement “They’re pushing the flat-out lie that I’m running for president in 2028. Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028,” he stated.

He continued stating that his loyalty is to President Donald Trump and the “mission they have started.”

“My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started. Their attacks on my staff, especially Stefanie Spear — a fierce, loyal warrior for MAHA who proudly serves in the Trump Administration and works every day to advance President Trump’s vision for a healthier, stronger America — are proof we’re over the target. We’ll keep moving forward, we’ll keep delivering wins, and no smear campaign will stop us,” he said.

Kennedy Jr. went on to praise the president, saying that he “is delivering on every promise beyond my wildest dreams — ending war, protecting free speech, rebuilding American industry and the American middle class, delivering transparency and gold standard science, and breaking the grip of entrenched interests.”

The secretary concluded by stating that God has put him in the position he’s at in order to “end the chronic disease epidemic.”

Kennedy Jr. ran in the 2024 presidential race. However, he later dropped out of the race, endorsing Trump, and eventually joining his cabinet as HHS secretary.

“He really worked very hard, and he had tremendous support, unbelievable support. And I think a lot of that support came my way when we decided to do a merger,” Trump said of Kennedy during his confirmation. “And it was really great. And it was very loyal, very loyal, incredible people.” “He’s absolutely committed to getting dangerous chemicals out of our environment and out of our food supply, and getting the American people the facts and the answers that we deserve after years in which our public health system has squandered the trust of our citizens,” Trump continued.

