RFK Jr. fires 2 top aides in HHS shakeup

Heather Flick Melanson, left, and Hannah Anderson, right. (HHS)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:00 AM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired two of the department’s top aides in a leadership shakeup.

According to CNN, which first reported the move, Heather Flick Melanson, his chief of staff, and Hannah Anderson, deputy chief of staff of policy, have been fired from the department.

“Kennedy has made a leadership change within the Immediate Office of the Secretary. Effective immediately, Matt Buckham will serve as Acting Chief of Staff,” a spokesman said. Advertisement “Mr. Buckham currently serves as the Kennedy’s White House liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where he oversees the recruitment and onboarding of political appointees across the agency. He brings valuable experience in personnel strategy and organizational management to this new role,” the spokesperson continued. “Secretary Kennedy thanks the outgoing leadership for their service and looks forward to working closely with Mr. Buckham as the Department continues advancing its mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter, stated that Kennedy had lost confidence in Anderson and Melanson as part of his leadership team, though it remains unclear if a specific event prompted their dismissals.

Melanson previously served in multiple top roles at HHS during the first Trump administration, including senior adviser to then-HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

