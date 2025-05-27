RFK Jr: CDC no longer recommending COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Martin Makary walk together at the White House on May 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:08 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will officially no longer recommend routine COVID-19 vaccines for children and healthy pregnant women.

The CDC previously recommended annual COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant women and children as young as 6-months-old.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the news alongside Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that as of today the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy Jr. stated. “We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America healthy again.”

“Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot, despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” he continued.

“That ends today, it’s common sense and it’s good science,” Bhattacharya stated, following up Kennedy’s announcement.

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary added.

The latest announcement comes in the wake of the FDA’s prior notification to the American public that routine COVID-19 vaccine approvals will henceforth be limited to older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions.

The agency emphasized that additional “Gold Standard” research will be necessary before issuing vaccine recommendations for healthy adults and children.

Additionally, the CDC’s advisory committee is set to meet at the end of June to finalize the COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for the fall.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!