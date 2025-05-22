RFK Jr. breaks down ‘4 potential causes’ of childhood chronic disease 

US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi and Brooke Mallory

12:33 PM – Thursday, May 22, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) has issued a concise and incisive report addressing the issue of chronic disease in children.

On Thursday, Kennedy released the extensive report, warning that “the health of American children is in crisis.”

One of the potential causes of childhood chronic disease stated in the report is “poor diet.”

The report identifies ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as a leading contributor to the growing epidemic of chronic disease among children. Although these products may have been developed with benign or even “beneficial” intentions, it notes that approximately 70% of the average American child’s diet now comprises calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods.

Particularly concerning are ultra-processed carbohydrates, sugars, and fats—components that, in many cases, were virtually nonexistent a century ago.

According to the survey, UPFs account for 50% of all Americans’ diets, compared to 10% to 31% in countries like Portugal, Italy, France, etc.

Another contributing factor identified in the report is environmental chemical exposure. It highlights the presence of harmful synthetic substances across air, land, and water, including “heavy metals, pesticides, microplastics, household cleaning agents, and personal care products.”

The report also raises concerns about electromagnetic radiation emitted by modern technologies, such as smartphones, computers, and even microwaves.

Additionally, a decline in physical activity—driven by reduced outdoor time and sedentary lifestyles—is cited as a significant contributor to rising chronic health issues in children as well. The report noted that children who chose to be on the internet, whether that be on their phones or iPads or any other electronic device, rather than play outside and engage in exercise in general, are contributing to their own poor health.

According to the finding, nearly 50% of teens report that they are “constantly online,” which also contributes to mental issues, such as depression, loneliness, insomnia, and chronic stress or overthinking. Being chronically online can also lead to poor self image, which in turn can result in children and teens developing eating disorders — endangering their health even more.

“Chronically online” is a slang term used—often humorously or critically—to describe anyone who spends an excessive amount of time on the internet, especially on social media, to the point where it starts to affect their perception of reality or social norms.

The last cause stated in the RFK Jr. report was overmedicalization. Overmedicalization refers to the process of defining normal life experiences or variations in health as serious medical problems that require treatment—often unnecessarily. Overmedicalization happens when normal behaviors, emotions, or aging processes are labeled as disorders, mild or ambiguous symptoms are treated with prescription drugs or procedures, and social or lifestyle issues are framed as medical conditions—rather than being addressed holistically.

One in five U.S.-based children are reported to be taking prescription medications, including amphetamine salts (ADHD), antidepressants (depression), antibiotics and more.

ADHD medication side effects can include: decreased appetite and weight loss, skin picking and self-harm (with higher doses), sleep disturbances or insomnia, increased heart rate or blood pressure, anxiety or irritability, potential for misuse or dependency in adolescents.

Although antidepressants can be very effective for many struggling children, like all medications, they may also cause noticeable negative side effects—some mild, some more serious. Some children have reported that antidepressants made their depression much worse, leading to suicidal ideation and violent thoughts.

Conclusion — Kennedy’s Top Four Causes:

Poor diet, driven mostly by ultra-processed foods. Ongoing exposure to chemicals like food additives and pesticides. Lack of physical activity and chronic stress. “Overmedicalization” with too many prescriptions and vaccines with heavy metals.

