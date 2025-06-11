RFK Jr. announces new panel of CDC’s vaccine advisory committee

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits “The Faulkner Focus” at Fox News Channel Studios on June 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:07 PM – Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a new panel of vaccine advisers after firing all 17 sitting members.

On Wednesday, Kennedy took to X to announce eight new members of the advisory committee for immunization practices. The members include Joseph R. Hibbeln, Martin Kulldorff, Retsef Levi, Robert W. Malone, Cody Meissner, James Pagano, Vicky Pebsworth and Michael A. Ross.

“All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense,” Kennedy said in a post on X. Advertisement

Kennedy continued stating that the new members are committed to demanding definitive safety and efficacy data before making any new vaccine recommendations.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices recommends vaccine safety, efficacy, and clinical needs to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is made up of medical and public health specialists who provide recommendations for the use of vaccines in the civilian population of the United States.

