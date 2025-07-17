RFK Jr. and other Trump admin officials back psychedelics for mental health relief

(Background) U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) / (L-Top) Portrait of late Swiss chemist Albert Hoffman. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) LSD blotter tabs on top of a US quarter coin on April 12, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

2:41 PM – Thursday, July 17, 2025

For decades, advocates of psychedelic substances have brought a bold message to Washington, D.C., that currently illicit, mind-altering drugs, such as LSD and MDMA, should warrant approval for therapeutic use in treating severe depression, PTSD, and other treatment-resistant conditions.

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and clinical depression are distinct conditions, even though they often share overlapping symptoms like persistent sadness, hopelessness, and suicidal ideation. However, the underlying causes and mechanisms differ, which is why antidepressants tend to be less effective (or non-effective) for BPD-related emotional distress. Antidepressants target mood-related neurochemistry, not the deep-seated behavioral, relational, and emotional regulation issues seen in BPD.

In addition to the conditions mentioned above, a wide range of other mental disorders, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), have also been shown to respond less effectively to pharmaceutical treatments as well.

But now, for the first time, a presidential administration appears poised to give them a try — in the name of mental health.

Trump officials (and nominees) that have expressed an interest in utilizing psychedelics for mental health issues:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Secretary of Health and Human Services

Doug Collins – Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Casey Means – Trump Nominee for U.S. Surgeon General

Marty Makary – FDA Commissioner

“This line of therapeutics has tremendous advantage if given in a clinical setting and we are working very hard to make sure that happens within 12 months,” Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) told members of Congress.

The announcement coincides with a growing embrace of psychedelics in traditionally conservative strongholds like Texas, where former Trump cabinet member and former Texas Governor Rick Perry has emerged as a vocal advocate.

RFK Jr.’s administration’s endorsement of psychedelics has generated both enthusiasm and apprehension among experts in the field. Some progressive types fear that hastening their approval or associating them too closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could undermine the credibility of these therapies and hinder their broader acceptance.

“I’m quite optimistic,” says Rick Doblin, whose organization has pursued the medical use of MDMA since the 1980s. “But I’m also worried that the message the public might get is ‘Well, RFK likes psychedelics and now it’s approved.’”

Under former Democrat President Joe Biden, the FDA declined to approve MDMA and other psychedelics as a treatment for PTSD, citing concerns over “flawed data” and “questionable research methodologies.” Regulators instead called for a new, more rigorous study—a process that could take several years—marking a significant setback for Doblin and other advocates who had hoped that psychedelics would become approved for medical use in the United States.

Regarding other psychedelic therapies, Ketamine, which was originally developed as an anesthetic, has increasingly gained attention in recent years for its off-label use in treating a range of mental health conditions. It has been used as a horse tranquilizer partly because of its non-lethal safety profile. At sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine is now commonly used in clinical settings to manage treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and chronic pain.

Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, who reports to Kennedy Jr., has identified the evaluation of MDMA and other psychedelics as “a top priority,” unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating their potential approval.

Among them is a new program designed to fast-track drugs deemed to serve “the health interests of Americans,” potentially reducing review timelines from six months or more to as little as one month. Makary has also indicated a willingness to ease certain regulatory requirements, including the possibility of waiving the need for placebo-controlled trials in specific cases.

However, that methodology— which is widely regarded as a cornerstone of rigorous scientific research—has historically posed a significant challenge for psychedelic studies, as participants can almost invariably discern whether they have received the active compound or a placebo.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the FDA have recently brought on several new staff members with established connections to the psychedelic research community.

“These are all very promising signs that the administration is aware of the potential of psychedelics and is trying to make overtures that they’re ready to approve them,” stated Greg Ferenstein, a fellow at the Libertarian Reason Foundation, who consults for psychedelic companies. “We didn’t hear anything about that in the Biden administration.”

When he was still a presidential candidate, Kennedy Jr. spoke of how his son, along with several close friends, experienced meaningful therapeutic benefits from the use of psychedelics in coping with grief and other psychological challenges.

Additionally, numerous veterans advocating for expanded access to psychedelic therapies have already held discussions with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins.

“What we’re seeing so far is positive,” Collins told House lawmakers in May.

As federal officials in Washington, D.C., deliberate the future of psychedelic medicine, several states are forging ahead with their own initiatives, aiming to spur action at the national level. For example, Oregon and Colorado have already legalized psychedelic therapy.

Last month, Texas took a bold step by approving $50 million to fund research into ibogaine—a powerful psychedelic derived from a West African shrub—as a potential treatment for opioid addiction, PTSD, and other conditions. The grant, the largest of its kind ever issued by a government, received bipartisan backing, including support from former Governor Perry and a number of combat veterans who have sought ibogaine treatment at clinics in Mexico.

Ibogaine remains classified by the U.S. government as a Schedule I substance—alongside heroin—indicating it is both illegal and considered to have “no accepted medical use.” Advocates in Texas, however, are working to shift that narrative and build a national movement to loosen restrictions and expand access to scientific research.

“Governmental systems move slowly and inefficiently,” said Bryan Hubbard of Americans for Ibogaine, a group formed with Perry. “Sometimes you find yourself constrained in terms of the progress you can make from within.”

Ibogaine stands apart from other psychedelics due to its distinctive combination of potential benefits and risks. Limited studies and anecdotal evidence indicate that the drug may significantly alleviate addiction and trauma. It was even marketed for medical use in France for several decades beginning in the 1930s. However, ibogaine also carries some safety concerns, including the risk of dangerous cardiac arrhythmias, which can be fatal if not promptly addressed.

After 13 years as a Navy SEAL, a man named Marcus Capone, who spoke to the press, says that he grappled with intense anger, insomnia, and mood swings. In 2017, prompted by his wife Amber’s encouragement, he decided to try ibogaine as a last resort. He described his initial ibogaine experience as “a complete purge of everything.”

“Afterward I felt the weight just completely off my shoulders,” he said. “No more anxiety, no more depression, life made sense all of a sudden.”

A nonprofit established by the Capones, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), has assisted over 1,000 veterans in traveling abroad to access ibogaine and other psychedelic treatments.

Nonetheless, federal scientists already previously examined ibogaine—three decades ago, as the National Institute on Drug Abuse funded early research into its potential as an addiction therapy. However, that line of inquiry was halted after the studies revealed concerns over “cardiovascular toxicity.”

“It would be dead in the water,” in regard to receiving FDA approval, according to longtime NIDA director Nora Volkow.

However, Volkow emphasized that her agency continues to show interest in psychedelics, including ibogaine, and is currently funding a U.S. pharmaceutical company developing a “safer, synthetic version” of the drug.

“I am very intrigued by their pharmacological properties and how they are influencing the brain,” Volkow said. “But you also have to be very mindful not to fall into the hype and to be objective and rigorous in evaluating them.”

