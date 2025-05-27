RFK Jr. and Argentina’s health minister to launch ‘alternative international health system’ after exiting WHO 

L| WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the Libertarian National Convention on May 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) R| Argentina’s Health Minister Mario Lugones. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

5:04 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Argentinian Minister of Health Mario Lugones have announced their intention to create an “alternative international health system” –rivaling the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday, the health leaders released a joint statement as both countries, the United States and Argentina, prepare to exit the globalist health alliance.

Under President Donald Trump, in his first term in 2020, the U.S. had already announced its intention to withdraw from the WHO, criticizing its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while arguing that it was also too influenced by China. This decision was set to take effect in 2021, but when Democrat President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, he reversed the withdrawal, and the U.S. remained in the WHO.

Additionally, Argentinian President Javier Milei, who took office in late 2023, has expressed libertarian and anti-globalist views, including criticism of international organizations like the WHO — similarly aligning his stance with that of Kennedy Jr.

Both Kennedy and Lugones blasted the organization in a joint statement, arguing that it had lost the trust of the worldwide public and had failed to be truthful on crucial facts, resulting in “devastating global consequences.”

“The absence of meaningful reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and the increasing politicization of the organization have ultimately led the United States and Argentina to withdraw from the WHO,” the pair said. “Withdrawal marks the beginning of a new path—toward building a modern global health cooperation model grounded in scientific integrity, transparency, sovereignty, and accountability. “Our shared commitment is to cost-effective, evidence-based public health interventions that prioritize prevention, especially in children, by addressing root causes such as environmental toxins, nutritional deficiencies and food safety standards,” they said.

The joint statement noted that both countries plan to use “gold-standard science” to urgently address real health threats, while encouraging other countries to join their alliance as well.

“Under President Donald J. Trump, the United States is restoring a sovereign, results-driven approach—putting people above politics,” the pair said. “Argentina, likewise, supports public health systems rooted in autonomy, transparency, innovation, and scientific rigor. We can no longer support a system that fails to protect our people or deliver on its mandate. “The United States and Argentina invite all nations committed to scientific integrity, transparency, and the defense of human dignity to join us in shaping a new era of global health cooperation,” they added.

As of the 2024–2025 biennium, the U.S. was projected to contribute approximately $706 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), comprising $264 million in assessed contributions and $442 million in voluntary contributions. This funding made the U.S. the largest single contributor to the WHO — accounting for about 10% of its total budget.

