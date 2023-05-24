Resolution introduced to fine Adam Schiff $16 million for Trump-Russia probe

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gets emotional as he speaks during the House Select Committee hearing investigating the January 6 attack on US Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

10:04 AM – Wednesday, May 23, 2023

According to Fox News, a new resolution has been introduced that seeks to fine Representative Adam Schiff for his claims that President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election was a result of collusion with Russia.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) introduced the resolution, H. Res. 437, which would fine Schiff (D-Calif.) $16 million. She said that the fine is about half of the total cost of the federal investigation into the debunked Trump-Russia collusion.

The resolution stated that Schiff was in a position of “extreme trust” due to his role as chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and that he had “betrayed the trust of the public.”

“The GOP Conference agrees that Adam Schiff has betrayed the trust of the American people, purposely abused positions of extreme authority, lied continuously, and as such, must be held to account,” she said. “Accordingly, the resolution requires Rep. Schiff to pay a $16 million dollar fine, half of the cost American taxpayers were forced to pay for the Russia hoax investigation.”

According to Fox News, the resolution further went on to say that Schiff had purposely deceived his “Committee, Congress, and the American people” by “citing evidence of collusion that later special counsel reports showed did not exist.”

“By repeatedly telling these falsehoods, Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people,” The resolution stated. “Representative Schiff exploited his positions on HPSCI to encourage and excuse abusive intelligence investigations of Americans for political purposes. Representative Schiff used his position and access to sensitive information to instigate a fraudulently based investigation, which he then used to amass political gain and fundraising dollars. American taxpayers paid $32 million to fund the investigation into collusion that was launched as a result of Rep. Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

The resolution further “censures and condemns” Schiff and declared that he is fined $16 million. Luna had previously also introduced a separate resolution seeking to expel Schiff from his position in Congress for his abuse of power on the intelligence committee.

“A MAGA Republican Member of Congress just filed a motion to expel me from the U.S. House of Representatives. I stood up to Donald Trump and held extreme MAGA forces accountable,” Schiff, said on Twitter last week. “Now they want payback. They’ll go after anyone who defends the rule of law.”

The Democrat had spent years arguing that he had seen evidence that proved President Trump had colluded with Russia in order to win the 2016 election, in 2017 he was quoted saying that the “evidence is not circumstantial.”

Schiff’s claims were all debunked last week with the release of the Durham report which had showed significant Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) failures and that there was no collusion between President Trump and Russia.

