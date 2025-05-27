(L) A child walks past a mural at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, on September 30, 2022.(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) A woodcut from the Nuremberg Bible of Noah’s Ark, depicting the ship built by the Hebrew patriarch to save himself, his family and a pair of each species of animal and bird from the Flood (Old Testament, Genesis 6-8) – Victoria & Albert Museum (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:52 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

A team of researchers have announced to the press that they believe they have uncovered “compelling evidence” potentially indicating the remains of the Biblical Noah’s Ark.

The narrative of Noah’s Ark, told in the Bible’s book of Genesis, describes how God directed a man named Noah to build a massive vessel, the ark, to preserve his family and pairs of every animal on Earth from a global flood. The flood was sent to punish humanity for its sins and wrongdoing, but God spared Noah and his family, showing his mercy and promising never to flood the Earth again.

In addition to the radar scans, Andrew Jones, an independent researcher, told reporters at the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) that the organization Noah’s Ark Scans believes that the soil samples point toward the site previously housing “ancient wood.”

Last September, researchers collected soil samples from the alleged Noah’s Ark site and analyzed them throughout the winter.

“[The results] provide compelling evidence of a unique, potentially man-made structure beneath the surface, distinct from the surrounding mudflow,” Noah’s Ark Scans stated.

Jones also told Fox News Digital that researchers registered “2.72 times more carbon” inside the “boat-shaped object” compared to its immediate outside location.

“The rotting ancient wood inside the boat-shaped area is likely creating a localized soil microenvironment by lowering pH … increasing organic matter [and] elevating potassium,” he said. “Rotting wood directly contributes to soil organic matter,” he added. “As wood decomposes, it breaks down into humus, a stable form of organic matter rich in carbon. This increases the organic matter content in the soil where the wood is located.” “The 515-foot-long formation aligns exactly with the Biblical dimensions of Noah’s Ark,” according to Noah’s Ark Scans. “Unlike the surrounding volcanic mudflow, the site’s unique soil and subsurface anomalies set it apart,” the project noted.

The study builds on previous 3D ground penetrating radar scans from 2019, which “struck subsurface features” and discovered anomalies.

“The scans show a 234-foot central corridor and angular structures – potentially rooms or corridors – extending up to 20 feet deep,” the project noted in a statement. “These right-angled formations, uncommon in natural geological processes, suggest intentional design. “

Jones stated that the “presence of hallways and room-like structures points to a man-made origin for the boat shape.”

“The re-analysis confirms what we suspected: These are not random shapes in the mudflow,” he added.

Although no excavations are planned this year, Jones told the outlet that site analysis will continue, with additional geophysical surveys and potential core drilling scheduled for next year.

“We are focused on more non-destructive techniques to understand what’s below the ground and more soil analysis as well,” Jones said. “Our plan is to do a much larger soil test and take deeper samples from the ground.”

Scientist William Crabtree issued a statement as well, asserting that the findings suggest “something extraordinary.”

“The soil composition is markedly different from the natural mudflow, indicating something extraordinary at this site,” Crabtree stated.

