Republicans slam Schumer’s ‘every day gets better’ remark during shutdown: ‘Americans are suffering’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks out for a news conference following weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:35 AM – Thursday, October 9, 2025

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the government shutdown “every day gets better” for Democrats as they continue to hold out, drawing a sharp rebuke from GOP leaders.

In a Wednesday interview with Punchbowl News, Schumer (D-N.Y.) stated that “every day gets better for us,” regarding his party’s refusal to cave to GOP leadership, ultimately extending the government shutdown.

Senate Democrats are demanding their Republican colleagues work with them on extending health care subsidies, imminently set to expire, and GOP leaders counter by vowing to work with the Democrats on health care issues after the government is funded.

“We knew healthcare would be the focal point, and we prepared for it. Their whole theory was — threaten us, bamboozle us, and we would submit in a day or two,” Schumer stated.

Schumer went on to argue that the Democrats are winning the public relations fight, arguing that voters will blame President Donald Trump and the Republicans for the shutdown, as they are in control.

“Even the pain that’s caused – when things are actually shut down, they blame Trump. Because he’s in charge,” he added.

Meanwhile, the White House responded to Schumer’s statement, noting that “While Schumer is celebrating, Americans are suffering. America last. Very. Single Time.”

Vice President JD Vance issued a strong statement in response to Schumer’s comments in a Thursday X post, writing: “Better for Schumer. Worse for Americans. What a vile sentiment from an alleged leader in our country.”

Vance’s comment was pinned over White House Communications Director Steven Cheung’s post, in which he argued that Schumer is essentially “admitting the Democrat Shutdown—where they are hurting everyday Americans— is a positive thing. Every Democrat should be asked if they agree with Schumer. Vile. Craven. Disgusting.”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the pain that the government shutdown is imposing on federal workers.

“While federal workers stress over missed paychecks, military families turn to food pantries, and airports around the country face delays — Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are bragging that ‘every day gets better’ for them. What a disgusting and revealing statement. Democrats are gleeful about inflicting pain on the American people,” Leavitt wrote in an X post.

With the shutdown nearing its ninth day, both sides remain entrenched, leaving the path to a funding deal unclear.

