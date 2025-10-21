Republican Sliwa: Not dropping out of NYC mayoral race ‘under no circumstances’

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on August 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:32 PM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa has declared that he is “not dropping out” of the New York City mayoral race — despite pleas from multiple Republicans and moderate Democrats calling on him to withdraw.

Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, stated, “I’ve already been offered money to drop out. I said no. Fourteen days left, and I am going to put every hour of the day into it that is humanly possible.”

“I’m not dropping out,” he continued. “One person, one vote. That’s how we determine elections. I never heard a caveat that said one person, one vote, and of course others need to drop out along the way.”

He is competing against Andrew Cuomo, the former Democrat governor of New York who is now running as an Independent, and Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a radical Democrat socialist whose campaign focuses on policies such as rent freezes and taxpayer-funded public buses and child care.

A new poll from AARP and Gotham Polling found that Mamdani holds a 43.2% lead. In second place is Cuomo with 28.9%, and Sliwa comes in at third place with 19.4%. However, the same poll also found that if Sliwa dropped out of the race, Mamadni’s lead would massively shrink 44.6% to Cuomo’s 40.7%.

On Tuesday, Cuomo urged New York conservatives and moderates to support him instead of Sliwa, quipping, “I don’t have horns.”

He also argued that if Republicans don’t vote for him, Mamdani will cruise to victory.

“He’s (Silwa) not viable. A vote for Curtis is a vote for Mamdani. Everyone knows that,” Cuomo said.

When asked if he would consider giving Silwa a potential job in his administration should he drop out of the race, the former governor said he is open to the idea.

“I haven’t even thought about it to tell you the truth, but, yes, that would be something that I am interested in,” he said.

