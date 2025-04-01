Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida 6th District Special Election

Campaign signs sit on the side of the road supporting Democratic nominee Josh Weil outside of his campaign event at the Silver Springs Shores Community Center on March 26, 2025 in Ocala, Florida. Polls show that Mr. Weil is within the margin of error in defeating Republican Randy Fine to flip National Security Advisor Mike Waltz’s old seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The race for the 6th district is one of two Florida Congressional special elections set for April 1st. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:55 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Florida state Senator Randy Fine has won the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

According to the Associated Press, Fine (R-Fla.) won the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Josh Weil (D-Fla.).

Fine has been endorsed by many influential GOP figures, including President Donald Trump, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro.

The seat previously belonged to former congressman Michael Waltz (R-Fla.). Waltz resigned from the seat on the day Trump was sworn in order to become the president’s national security advisor.

The state’s 1st Congressional District also has a special election today to replace former congressman Matt Gaetz.

Additionally on Tuesday, Wisconsin voters are electing a new state Supreme Court judge.

