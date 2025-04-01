Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida 6th District Special Election

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
5:55 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Florida state Senator Randy Fine has won the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.
According to the Associated Press, Fine (R-Fla.) won the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Josh Weil (D-Fla.).
Fine has been endorsed by many influential GOP figures, including President Donald Trump, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro.
The seat previously belonged to former congressman Michael Waltz (R-Fla.). Waltz resigned from the seat on the day Trump was sworn in order to become the president’s national security advisor.
The state’s 1st Congressional District also has a special election today to replace former congressman Matt Gaetz.
Additionally on Tuesday, Wisconsin voters are electing a new state Supreme Court judge.
