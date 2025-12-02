Republican Matt Van Epps wins Tenn. special election, replacing Rep. Mark Green

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / The podium is set onstage in front of an American flag before an election night event for Republican nominee Matt Van Epps at the Millennium Hotel Maxwell House Nashville on December 2, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) / Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps speaks during a get out the vote event on December 1, 2025 in Franklin, TennesseePhoto by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:16 PM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

GOP candidate Matt Van Epps has defeated Democrat Aftin Behn in Tennessee’s special election to replace former GOP Representative Mark Green.

On Tuesday evening, The Associated Press called the race in Van Epps’ favor with 52.2% or 79,926 votes.

Van Epps will now fill the vacant seat in the state’s seventh congressional district, and will serve out the rest of Green’s term until next year’s midterms.

Green vacated his seat after resigning earlier this year to pursue a private sector employment opportunity that he described as “too exciting to pass up.”

Polls leading up to the election had suggested the race would be close. Just one day before voting, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called into a rally for Van Epps, lending their support to the fellow Republican.

While the opposing Democrat candidate was not endorsed by former Vice President Kamala Harris, Harris did attend a canvassing event for Nashville Democrats where she stated that “the election is 14 days away” — implying that Democrat voters need to make it out to vote.

Once the race was finally called, Trump took to Truth Social to congratulate Van Epps.

“Congratulations to Matt Van Epps on his BIG Congressional WIN in the Great State of Tennessee. The Radical Left Democrats threw everything at him, including Millions of Dollars. Another great night for the Republican Party!!! President DJT” he wrote.

