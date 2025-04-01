Republican Jimmy Patronis Wins Matt Gaetz’s Vacated House Seat In Florida 1st District Special Election

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaks before introducing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally for Florida Republicans at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces former Democratic Gov. Charlie Crist in tomorrow’s general election. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:22 PM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Republican Jimmy Patronis has won the special election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the Associated Press, Patronis (R-Fla.) won the special election for Florida’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Gay Valimont (D-Fla.).

Patronis will take former representative Matt Gaetz’s seat. Gaetz left the seat soon after he was nominated by President Donald Trump to be the U.S. attorney general. The former congressman withdrew his nomination. He now hosts a talk show at One America News.

Patronis entered the contest last November after President Trump openly pushed him to run for the seat. Following Trump’s endorsement, a number of stated candidates for the seat stepped out of the contest to support Patronis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida state Senator Randy Fine won the special election for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Josh Weil (D-Fla.).

Additionally on Tuesday, Wisconsin voters voted to elect a new state Supreme Court judge.

