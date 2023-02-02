Republican councilwoman shot dead

Police tape blocks off the crime scene outside a church. (Photo by ANDRI TAMBUNAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Local Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican, was killed during a shooting outside of her apartment on Wednesday night.

Several 911 calls around 7:20 p.m. had reported gunshots.

When authorities arrived to the scene, a female, who was later identified as Dwumfour, was found in her vehicle dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick described the 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman as a “dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our resident.”

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said. “anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.”

Community organizer Charles Katrovil reported that her “SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer’s motive is still not clear.”

"We are so heartbroken to announce that our friend, Councilwoman from Sayreville, part of our HRC (Human Relation Commission), our personal friend, a woman of God Eunice Dwumfour was [murdered] tonight in Sayreville," Detective Juan Rodriguez and Pastor Doctor Nelia Rodriguez said.

Dwumfour was elected to her position in 2021, with her term set to run through December 2024.