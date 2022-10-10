Reports: Ariz. Gov. candidate Kari Lake removed from town hall audience before Dem opponent’s speech

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a former President Donald Trump rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT – Monday, October 10, 2022

Republican candidate for Arizona Governor, Kari Lake, was removed from a town hall debate ahead of her opponent’s speech.

Reports say that Lake was seated in the front row of Saturday’s town hall when she was asked to leave. This allegedly occurred right before her Democrat opponent Kate Hobbs took the stage.



Both candidates were scheduled to speak separately, without a debate.

This comes as Hobbs continues to avoid debating Lake. Hobbs claims that Lake is a “conspiracy theorist” for questioning outcomes of 2020 elections.



Lake later tweeted that the people of Arizona deserve a debate and that they deserve better.