Report: WH Planning Military Parade On Trump’s Birthday, Army’s 250th Anniversary

US Army soldiers stand in formation next to a US flag and a US Army armoured vehicle as they take part in the NATO “Noble Blueprint 23” joint military exercise at the Novo Selo military ground, northwestern Bulgaria, on September 26, 2023. (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:05 PM – Monday, April 7, 2025

The Trump administration is reportedly planning a military parade on June 14th to mark President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

According to NewsNation, a senior official confirmed the plans to the outlet. The date will also mark the Army’s 250th anniversary.

An Army official who spoke with The Hill stated that “there are plans for a parade that will involve the Army.” However, nothing is yet solidified.

The outlet also reported that the official stated that the Army had planned to celebrate its 250th anniversary with a “robust capability increase in what you would see in previous years.”

“The Army is very excited to celebrate its 250th anniversary with the entire county. Our intention is for Americans to be proud of their Army and also proud of their nation. It’s too early to say yet whether or not we’re having a parade but we’re working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event,” Army spokesperson Col. Dave Butler told The Hill.

The official added that Washington’s local government has been involved in the planning, with engineers in both the Army and city doing “route reconnaissance.”

The parade, first reported by The Washington City Paper, would stretch about four miles from the Pentagon in Arlington to the White House.

Since 2018, Trump has sought a parade to celebrate the country’s soldiers. He came up with the concept after viewing a French military performance in 2017 and telling others, “We’re going to have to try to top it.”

Back then, the parade plans encountered various setbacks. Defense authorities argued that it would be too expensive, costing up to $92 million. District leaders expressed concern that big military vehicles such as tanks and planes might harm the roads.

