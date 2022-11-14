Report: Walker has raised $11M since start of runoff campaign

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally at The Mill on Etowah on November 10, 2022 in Canton, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:02 PM PT – Monday, November 14, 2022

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has raised over $10 million just a few days after his race with incumbent Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) advanced to a runoff election.

According to a report, Walker brought in $11 million since the start of his runoff campaign last Wednesday.

Walker and Warnock are facing off in the December 6th election after neither candidate received 50% of the vote in the general election as required by the state law.

The Republican released his first ad of the new campaign earlier Monday. In it he touted his character.

Though the race may not determine the control of the Senate, Democrats are hopeful to keep Warnock in place, hopefully getting them an outright majority in the upper chamber.