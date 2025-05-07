Report: U.S. Could Deport Illegal Migrants To Libya Using Military Flights

(Photo by Mahmud Turkia / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:15 AM – Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Three U.S. officials announced on Tuesday that the Trump administration could deport illegal migrants to Libya for the first time this week.

Two of the three officials claimed the U.S. military could fly the migrants to Libya as soon as Wednesday, but said that plans could still change course.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has cracked down on immigration since taking back the White House, sending military troops to the southern border, as well as rooting out illegal gang members who have been associated with Tren de Aragua or MS-13 gangs.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Trump administration has deported 152,000 people as of Monday.

The announcement comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that the United States could be looking to expand the number of nations to which it may deport other illegal migrants.

“We are working with other countries to say: We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings, will you do this as a favor to us,” Rubio said during a cabinet meeting last Wednesday. “And the further away from America, the better.”

Additionally, a fourth U.S. official said the administration has been looking for weeks at other possible countries to send illegal migrants to.

It was not revealed if the administration had come to an agreement with Libyan authorities to accept deportees of other nationalities.

The northern Africa nation has been known for its rebel groups and uprising. In 2014, the country split between eastern and western factions, as rival administrations governed in each separate area.

