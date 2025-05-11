Report: Trump To Receive New $400M ‘Flying Palace’ Plane From Qatar To Be Used As Air Force One

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Louisiana on February 9, 2025 (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

11:16 AM – Sunday, May 11, 2025

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to receive an upgrade to Air Force One, acquiring a “flying palace” Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar.

The luxurious plane previously utilized by the Qatari royal family will reportedly replace the current two Boeing 747-200 jumbo jets fitted for U.S. presidents, which have been in operation since the 1990s.

The new jet, valued at around $400 million, will reportedly serve as the interim presidential jet while Boeing produces two new presidential jets, which is projected to be complete in 2029 following multiple complications and delays.

Trump previously provided Boeing with a $3.9 billion contract to produce two presidential planes to update the fleet of Air Force One stemming from his first term. The delivery of the new planes has ultimately seen multiple delays, with the company losing billions of dollars on the project.

The “flying palace” will then be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation when President Trump exits office, according to ABC News.

The gift is expected to be announced this upcoming week during President Trump’s visit to the Middle East.

The president also ordered defense contractor L3Harris to heavily modify the aircraft, adding anti-missile technology and state-of-the-art communication systems.

The defense contractor can begin working on the plane after the government officially approves the way in which it is being acquired, with the modifications expected to be finished within the year, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House lawyer David Warrington looked into the legality of President Trump accepting the plane from Qatar, finding that it is “legally permissible,” according to ABC News.

The Constitution states that “No Person holding any Office or Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any president, Emolument,” however, President Trump is in the clear as the plane is not being given on any condition of an official act, Bondi concluded.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to questioning on whether President Trump’s upcoming trip to the Middle East had anything to do with his personal business, to which she responded, stating that it was “ridiculous” to imply that Trump “is doing anything for his own benefit.”

