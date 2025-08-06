Report: Trump to meet face-to-face with Putin as soon as next week

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Keep America Great rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 19, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020 (Photo by JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Incoming reports have indicated that President Donald Trump intends to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face as early as next week.

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to first meet in person with Putin as soon as next week, and then will hold a trilateral meeting with himself, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly afterward.

Although the White House has yet to confirm the plan, Trump took to Truth Social to share that U.S. Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had a “highly productive” meeting with Putin while he was in Moscow, Russia.

“My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made!” Trump wrote on Truth. “Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

After Witkoff’s Wednesday meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared that he had a conversation with the Middle East envoy as well.

“Ambassador Witkoff is on his way back now,” Rubio said. “I just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We’ll have some other discussions throughout the day and then hopefully there will be something else to announce here real soon. Maybe positive, maybe not.”

Soon after, Zelenskyy shared on X that he spoke with Trump following Wednesday’s Witkoff-Putin meeting.

Russia and Ukraine have been in an ongoing war since 2014, after Russia annexed Crimea. It escalated massively in February 2022 after Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine.

