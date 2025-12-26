Report: Trump to host Zelensky in Florida for peace talks at Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

8:12 AM – Friday, December 26, 2025

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are reportedly set to meet on Sunday in Florida to finalize the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Trump is expected to host Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida,­ Axios reported.

This scheduled meeting is a sign of progress in peace talks, as Trump previously said that he would only meet Zelensky if he felt close to a deal.

“Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day,” Zelensky wrote on X on Thursday night. “We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Umerov is Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and former Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The planned summit also follows a weekend of discussions held in Florida between Trump advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — the president’s son-in-law — and top officials from both Russia and Ukraine, including Umerov.

The officials continued working towards peace over the Christmas holiday, with Witkoff and Kushner having spoken with Zelensky on Thursday.

“We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable. I hope that today’s Christmas understandings and the ideas we discussed will prove useful,” Zelensky said after the call with the two Trump officials.

The Kremlin added on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, also spoke to U.S. counterparts.

The U.S. and Ukraine have agreed on most elements of the deal, according to officials from both countries. The deal was drafted by Trump administration officials, and included security guarantees provided for Ukraine by the U.S. and Europe should Russia invade again.

Negotiations still need to be conducted over the Donbas region, which Russia demands to maintain control of.

